CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,374 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CONE. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.45.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 216.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

