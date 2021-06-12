Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

CNNWF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,405. Cineworld Group has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.