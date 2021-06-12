Cipher (CPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $125,702.73

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $125,702.73 and approximately $98,031.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00137843 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000116 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.36 or 0.00708220 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cipher Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

