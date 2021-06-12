CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 281,500 shares, a growth of 208.3% from the May 13th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCAC. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,410,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,645,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CITIC Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. CITIC Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.