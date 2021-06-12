Citigroup Cuts Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Price Target to $26.00

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $565.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.93. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth approximately $19,205,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 474,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,897,000 after purchasing an additional 311,380 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,934,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

