Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DAR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,568,000 after buying an additional 2,972,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,851 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,886,000 after acquiring an additional 213,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after acquiring an additional 672,953 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

