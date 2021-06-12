Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) to Sell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $114.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00.

BAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Credicorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.00.

BAP stock opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Credicorp will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

