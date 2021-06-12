Citigroup Increases Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $112.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

OXM stock opened at $106.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,954,000 after acquiring an additional 120,263 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

