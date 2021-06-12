Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 364,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 2,484,899 shares.The stock last traded at $26.29 and had previously closed at $26.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

