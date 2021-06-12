Clayton Partners LLC Invests $2.81 Million in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 900,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000. Network-1 Technologies accounts for 2.7% of Clayton Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.73. 13,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,134. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $89.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.25.

In other news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 38,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $128,911.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,939.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 31,512 shares of Network-1 Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $103,359.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

