Clayton Partners LLC Invests $581,000 in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Clayton Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of The Liberty Braves Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 46,035 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at $562,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BATRK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.04. 65,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,659. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.95. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

