Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Major Shareholder Sells $7,775,560.81 in Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $7,775,560.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marketing Services S.A.S Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 500,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $4,625,000.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $258,879.17.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 337,626 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.52.

On Monday, May 24th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $297,325.46.

On Friday, May 21st, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 100 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $800.00.

Shares of CLNE opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 1.85. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,256,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,658,000 after acquiring an additional 242,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after acquiring an additional 752,862 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after acquiring an additional 740,066 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,121,000 after acquiring an additional 87,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

