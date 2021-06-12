Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to $2.50 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $2.20 to $2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.63. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

