Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $108.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

