Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,691 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.27. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

