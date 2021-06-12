CMC Markets’ (CMCX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CMC Markets from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 369.20 ($4.82).

Shares of CMCX stock opened at GBX 487.50 ($6.37) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 490.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 227.56 ($2.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,414 ($18.47).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 21.43 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $9.20. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

