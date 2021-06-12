CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities to Buy

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $180.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCMP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut CMC Materials from an a- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $152.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.26 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.71.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.