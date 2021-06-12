Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Coats Group stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.01. Coats Group has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.21.

