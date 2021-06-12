Coin Artist Market Capitalization Tops $793,084.25 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Coin Artist coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002050 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $793,084.25 and $473.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00061594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00021974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.77 or 0.00790261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.50 or 0.08382875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00086921 BTC.

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

