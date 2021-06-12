CoinFi (COFI) Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. CoinFi has a total market cap of $700,482.70 and approximately $91,661.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00022467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.85 or 0.00796232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.74 or 0.08284036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00086646 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi (COFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.