Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,799,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,527,000 after buying an additional 46,266 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,091,000 after buying an additional 45,263 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 261.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,271,000 after buying an additional 28,463 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $163.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.01. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.85 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

KNSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.