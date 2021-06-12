Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $506,000.

SRNGU stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

