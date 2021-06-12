Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director David N. Shane bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Dehner Kucer bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.