Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $27,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $255,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,234 shares of company stock worth $2,947,537. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

