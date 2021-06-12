Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Universal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Universal by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 28,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UVV opened at $56.91 on Friday. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.14.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

In other Universal news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $258,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $230,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

