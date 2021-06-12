Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,550 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GINN. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,370,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,459,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,639,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000.

Shares of GINN stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.85. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $62.97.

