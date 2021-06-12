Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 53.2% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,827,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,611 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 171.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $383,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

