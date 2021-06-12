Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Community Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $43.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.88. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.