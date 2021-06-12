Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Position Raised by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.96% of Compass Minerals International worth $20,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

CMP stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $66.60. 193,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,231. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

CMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.