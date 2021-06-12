Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Receives $30.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,897,000 after purchasing an additional 311,380 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 474,612 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at $19,205,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 488,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 57,742 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $565.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.93. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

