Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $21.70 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $30.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $565.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.93.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

