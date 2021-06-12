Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.22. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 6.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 14.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 55.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.