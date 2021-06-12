Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Short Interest Update

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the May 13th total of 40,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CDOR opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.65. Condor Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 57.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. Analysts forecast that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.