Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,215 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $232.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.89. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $114.81 and a 12-month high of $236.80. The company has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

