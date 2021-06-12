Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,322 CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 133.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the first quarter worth $56,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CEVA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $570,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 144.97 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

