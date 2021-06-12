Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 320 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $85,113.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,274.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,872 shares of company stock worth $4,407,903 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $299.21 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $210.75 and a one year high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.30.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

