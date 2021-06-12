Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $573,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 59,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $261.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.85. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $180.44 and a twelve month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

