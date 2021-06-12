Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

