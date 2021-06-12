Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $181.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $182.72.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.