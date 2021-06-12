Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $135,037,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,484,000 after acquiring an additional 942,541 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,287,000 after acquiring an additional 301,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,349,000 after purchasing an additional 175,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALNY opened at $165.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.10. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. Citigroup cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,162 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.