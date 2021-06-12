Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 479 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 213,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,234,000 after buying an additional 84,301 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY opened at $67.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.