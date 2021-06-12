Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Altria Group by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Altria Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $49.76 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

