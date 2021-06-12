ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $65.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ConocoPhillips traded as high as $61.26 and last traded at $60.97, with a volume of 42582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.68.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COP. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.77, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

