Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 238.5% from the May 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTTAY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. 71,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,674. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.