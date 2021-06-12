Contrasting Atotech (NYSE:ATC) & PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE)

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) and PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Atotech alerts:

This table compares Atotech and PURE Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atotech $1.23 billion 4.13 -$289.40 million ($4.64) -5.64 PURE Bioscience $6.92 million 6.29 N/A N/A N/A

PURE Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atotech.

Profitability

This table compares Atotech and PURE Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atotech N/A N/A N/A PURE Bioscience 11.76% 23.35% 18.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atotech and PURE Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atotech 0 1 8 0 2.89 PURE Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atotech currently has a consensus price target of $23.57, suggesting a potential downside of 10.00%. Given Atotech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atotech is more favorable than PURE Bioscience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.0% of Atotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PURE Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of PURE Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PURE Bioscience beats Atotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds. The company offers SDC-based disinfecting and sanitizing products, including PURE Hard Surface, a food contact surface sanitizer and disinfectant; PURE Control, a food contact processing aid for fresh produce and raw poultry; PURE Multi-Purpose and Floor Cleaner Concentrate to clean various resilient surfaces, including floors, glass, and food contact surfaces; and PURE Multi-Purpose Hi-Foam Cleaner Concentrate to clean stainless steel equipment, resilient floors, walls, and painted surfaces. It also provides Axen30, a hard surface disinfectant; Axenohl, an antimicrobial formulation for use as a raw material ingredient in the manufacturing of consumer and commercial disinfecting and sanitizing products; and SILVÃRION, an antimicrobial formulation that is used against bacteria, viruses, yeasts, and molds. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.