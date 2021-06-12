Contrasting Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) & Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -98.58% -47.73% Repro Med Systems -12.62% 1.52% 1.32%

4.8% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nemaura Medical and Repro Med Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Repro Med Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33

Repro Med Systems has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 79.88%. Given Repro Med Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than Nemaura Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Repro Med Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -$4.16 million N/A N/A Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 8.35 -$1.21 million $0.02 227.00

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Nemaura Medical.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats Nemaura Medical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. It has a license agreement with Healthimation, LLC, which licenses the company to make, have made, use, offer to sell, sell, and import intensive medical diabetes and weight management program for Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, and general wellness; the Why WAIT app; and common law trademarks which incorporate the mark WHY WAIT or WHYWAIT and the use of licensed marks. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

