Contrasting Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Veoneer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Veoneer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Veoneer and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer -29.18% -30.99% -18.00% Canoo N/A -40.90% -23.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veoneer and Canoo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer $1.37 billion 2.08 -$545.00 million ($4.07) -6.29 Canoo $2.55 million 903.44 -$89.81 million ($1.39) -6.98

Canoo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veoneer. Canoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veoneer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Veoneer has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Veoneer and Canoo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer 4 6 1 0 1.73 Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00

Veoneer currently has a consensus price target of $20.64, suggesting a potential downside of 19.33%. Canoo has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.71%. Given Canoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Veoneer.

Summary

Canoo beats Veoneer on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD). The company also provides driver monitoring systems, LiDAR sensors, RoadScape positioning, and other technologies critical for ADAS, HAD, and AD solutions. Veoneer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

