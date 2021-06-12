Convergence Tops One Day Volume of $1.24 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Convergence has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Convergence coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Convergence has a market capitalization of $31.24 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00061552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.81 or 0.00786148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.32 or 0.08286264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00086332 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 727,876,540 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

