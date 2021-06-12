CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock Price Down 4%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) fell 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.68. 21,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,642,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CoreCivic from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 328,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 167,854 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 431,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 44,309 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 3.4% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 75,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic Company Profile (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

