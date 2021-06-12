Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. Invests $256.09 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,317,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,094,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 56.4% of Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. owned about 1.72% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,505,000 after acquiring an additional 804,996 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,594 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,408,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,132,000 after acquiring an additional 203,641 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after buying an additional 593,620 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.49. 1,464,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,667. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.